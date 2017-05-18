Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Kitten tossed over North Carolina bridge rescued by NC Department of Transportation employees

Posted 7:46 pm, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:50PM, May 18, 2017

MANTEO, N.C. – A kitten tossed over a North Carolina bridge has been rescued by North Carolina Department of Transportation employees.

The NCDOT posted the story to its Facebook page on Thursday, along with photos of the kitten and a man who rescued the cat.

The cat was thrown over the Old Manns Harbor Bridge on Wednesday and was rescued by three NCDOT underwater inspectors, according to the NCDOT.

“After a quick checkup at the vet, ‘Bridger Catfish Newman’ is healthy and now has a new, loving home,” the NCDOT wrote on Facebook. “We’re proud of our employees who go the extra mile!”