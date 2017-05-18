‘I’m going to kiss it in the mouth’: Man bitten on tongue while trying to kiss rattlesnake

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man trying to kiss a rattlesnake was bitten on his tongue Tuesday.

Charles Goff said he found the snake Monday night and since he knows how to handle them, put it in a tank, according to WJAX.

On Tuesday, he woke up and people were trying to play with the venomous reptile.”The next morning before I got up, they were playing with the snake,” Goff told the station. “One boy said, ‘I’m going to kiss it in the mouth,’ and the snake bit him in the face.”

Ron Reinold was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Family says he was doing much better on Wednesday and is expected to survive.

“Ron was just acting silly, you know?” Goff said. “I guess he said he could kiss the devil and get away with it, but evidently he didn’t.”

It is believed the snake was let go after Reinold was bitten.

Reinolds' family member's post: "He was put in a coma & was not supposed to wake up for days. He woke up & is signing with his hands." pic.twitter.com/abJ5RyhzeS — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 17, 2017