Home, vehicle hit by bullets in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home and a vehicle in Burlington early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

At 12:52 a.m., Burlington police went to the 300 block of Spence Street in reference to shots being heard. Upon arrival, officers learned a house on the street had been hit by multiple rounds along with an unoccupied vehicle that was sitting in the front yard.

Two men and a woman were at the home at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.