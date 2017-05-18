× Former Dudley, UNC star P.J. Hairston arrested

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — Former Dudley and UNC basketball player P.J. Hairston was arrested Wednesday in Wrightsville Beach, according to WWAY.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Hairston, 25, was arrested for outstanding warrants in Orange County for “harassing communications.”

Hairston played for the Tar Heels from 2011 until he was suspended in 2013.

During the 2012-2013 season, Hairston averaged 14.6 points per game and grabbed 4.3 rebounds.

The Miami Heat drafted Hairston in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. He went on to play for the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies. He spent the past season in the NBA Development League.

He finished his third season of professional basketball with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He averaged 19 points per game.

Hairston was taken to jail on a $1,000 bond. He was since been released.