Family warns about HVAC duct cleaning business in NC

DENTON, N.C. -- The Collins family in Denton leads busy lives, so they hired some help to clean the HVAC and dryer vents in their home.

It was supposed to cost $199 -- but the company, called Clean Home, immediately said it would be $400.

The company is operated by Brandon Fink, Conrad Tager, and Jonathan Tager.

When they got to the home to clean the vents, they went to the basement and didn't bring any equipment in.

Within a couple of hours, they were done.

Now, the Collins family is furious and they say they didn't get what they paid for.

So they called Clean Home repeatedly and no one called back.

Not knowing where to turn, they called the Better Business Bureau, who didn't have much better luck.

