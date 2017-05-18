× Elon University runner remains in vegetative state after being hit by car in March

ELON, N.C. – An Elon University runner remains in a vegetative state after being hit by a car while jogging in March, according to her father.

Molly Offstein was jogging near University Drive at O’Kelly Avenue around 7:30 a.m. March 6 when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver was not speeding and did not see Offstein trying to cross the intersection, police say.

The victim’s father said in a Facebook on Thursday that her physical recovery is going “relatively well,” but she is not responsive to commands or meaningfully and consistently engages with her surroundings.

“I’ve learned a couple of things, though,” he wrote. “First, we aren’t alone. Friends and family continue to swing by down here. As mentioned above, community support is without words. Related, the level of compassion that mere strangers show towards us and Molly is something to behold.”

The driver had a green light and was going under the speed limit on University Drive, posted at 55 miles per hour, according to witness testimony given to police.