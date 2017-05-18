× Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has 5-point lead over Trump in new 2020 presidential poll

President Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?

A new poll released by Public Policy Polling asked voters about hypothetical matchups for the 2020 election.

According to the poll, Johnson is a 5-point favorite over current President Donald Trump. In fact, if he ran as a Democrat, he would lead Trump 42 to 37.

The poll reads:

“We also looked at Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s prospects if he were to run for President as a Democrat. 36% of voters see Johnson favorably to 13% with a negative view of him, although 50% of voters have no opinion about him either way. Both Democrats (38/15) and Republicans (31/17) see him positively. Johnson would lead Trump 42/37 in a prospective contest, and wins over 15% of people who supported Trump last fall.”

The actor and former WWE star recently told GQ that he is considering running for president in 2020.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” he told the magazine. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”

After thinking about the question, he responded, “I think that it’s a real possibility.”

In June 2016, Johnson posted a Washington Post article on Instagram citing his chances if he ran for office.

The post read, in part, “I care DEEPLY about our country… and the idea of one day becoming President to create real positive impact and global change is very alluring. Buuuuut until that possible day, the most important thing right now is strong honest leadership from our current and future leaders of this country.”

The poll, which surveyed 692 registered voters between May 12 and May 14, had President Trump losing to former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders.

So, that leaves the question: “The Rock” 2020?