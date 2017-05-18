Driver resigns after student hit by car while getting off school bus in Alamance County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- The bus driver who failed to use amber warning lights and the red lights, stop sign and stop bar before an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car while getting off a school bus in Alamance County has resigned, according to Alamance-Burlington School System officials.

The accident happened on N.C. 62 near Elder Lane just after 11:30 a.m. The area is within the village of Alamance which is located just south of Burlington.

Knox said the bus stopped and the boy attempted to cross N.C. 62. A Ford Taurus traveling southbound on N.C. 62 hit the boy.

The boy was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Alamance Regional Medical Center, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Chris Knox. The boy was later airlifted to UNC Hospital and is in stable condition.

Troopers say the boy has multiple broken bones and a long recovery ahead.

Knox said the boy attends E.M. Holt Elementary School.

The Alamance-Burlington School System was operating on a half-day today, which is why students were on buses at the time.

There is no word on charges for the driver of the Taurus at this time.

