Crews investigating large barn fire in Climax

CLIMAX, N.C. -- Crews are investigating after a barn caught fire in Climax early Thursday morning.

Fire crews went to Monnett Road and Elks Forest Drive around 1:08 a.m. in reference to the blaze. Climax Fire Department Chief Gary McGee said he doesn't know how the fire started or if someone was at the home in the front part of the property.

Crews were able to save cattle inside the barn. Surrounding barns and houses were unaffected by the blaze, McGee said.

The Climax, Pleasant Garden, Southeast, Julian, McLeansville, Kimesville and Level Cross fire departments were all at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Fire crews will be on scene for the next several hours. Chief McGee, Climax FD, say they were able to save a pin of cattle in the barn pic.twitter.com/DsPusR7RF3 — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) May 18, 2017

Several different Fire Dept. on scene still. Trucks going back and forth getting water to help with fire @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/EXz5C3gRcT — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) May 18, 2017