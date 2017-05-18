Crews investigating large barn fire in Climax

CLIMAX, N.C. -- Crews are investigating after a barn caught fire in Climax early Thursday morning.
Fire crews went to Monnett Road and Elks Forest Drive around 1:08 a.m. in reference to the blaze. Climax Fire Department Chief Gary McGee said he doesn't know how the fire started or if someone was at the home in the front part of the property.
Crews were able to save cattle inside the barn. Surrounding barns and houses were unaffected by the blaze, McGee said.
The Climax, Pleasant Garden, Southeast, Julian, McLeansville, Kimesville and Level Cross fire departments were all at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
35.912893 -79.717648