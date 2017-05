Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Academics come first at Archdale Elementary School -- but students also learn the importance of giving.

The school's fourth graders are receiving life lessons through awareness and teachers challenged the school to raise $2,000 for childhood cancer research.

In total, they raised more than $2,800 for Alex's Lemonade Stand.

The students are learning that it's never too early to give back.