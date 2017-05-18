× 83 United Blood Nation gang members arrested in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities announced Thursday that federal and local law enforcement made dozens of arrests in the Charlotte area as part of a massive gang crackdown operation, according to WSOC.

The arrests of dozens of United Blood Nation gang members took place early Thursday morning with teams of heavily armed agents and officers conducting the roundup.

Authorities said 83 United Blood Nation members were charged in the 163-page indictment, the largest single indictment in the history of the North Carolina Western District. More than 70 of the 83 have been taken into custody, officials said.

“This indictment represents 6 dead, 9 attempted murders,” said U.S. Attorney for the western district of North Carolina, Jill Westmoreland Rose.

Read more: WSOC