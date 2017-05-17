× Water cut off for emergency repairs in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — At 6 p.m. Wednesday a city-county utilities crew shut down a 12-inch water main that serves the Carillon Assisted Living Center and the Jerry Long YMCA on South Peace Haven Road in Clemmons.

The water main has a serious crack and is threatening the intersection of Lewisville-Clemmons and South Peace Haven roads, according to a news release from the City of Winston-Salem.

The repairs are expected to be completed by early Thursday morning.