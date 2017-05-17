× Toddler’s feet severely burned at splash pad playground

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The bottom of a toddler’s feet were severely burned and his parents say it all happened at a splash pad playground, WISH reported.

A family friend told WISH that the toddler ran barefoot onto a playground near the splash pad and in just a couple minutes the boy’s feet were red and blistered.

“Oh my gosh, it just breaks your heart… he was just screaming and screaming,” said a friend of the toddler’s mom.

“After he got hurt, I went over and put my foot on the material to see if that’s what it was and sure enough, yeah, I couldn’t even hold my foot to it. It was so hot,” said the friend.

Now, the parents are hoping the city does something to prevent this from happening again.

“We are still under the process of reviewing and taking steps and figuring out what we need to do for that surface,” said Rob Taggart, Greenwood’s Parks and Recreation department director.

