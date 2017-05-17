× Student hit by car after getting off school bus in Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student was hit by a car after getting off the school bus in Alamance County Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Highway 62 near Elder Lane. The area is just outside Burlington city limits near the town of Alamance.

Lori Bryan with the Alamance-Burlington Schools public information office released a statement on the incident:

“We can confirm a student was hit by a car after getting off the bus. I don’t have details except that EMS is on the scene and assisting the student and we have school and district personnel on the scene.”

Additional details are unknown.

Scene is now clear, waiting on more information from highway patrol, who's leading he investigation. No word on student's condition @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/NyLEKJF8Jc — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) May 17, 2017