× Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 60-year-old Burlington man, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

John Burns was last seen at 206 Friendly Road and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Burns is described as a white male, standing 6′ 2″ and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray, balding hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red/black plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Burns is asked to contact J. Parks at the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.