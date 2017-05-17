Sen. Thom Tillis released from the hospital, receives ‘clean bill of health’ after collapse at race

WASHINGTON — Sen. Thom Tillis released a video update on his condition Wednesday afternoon, saying he was back on Capitol Hill and ready to get to work after he collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C.

Tillis thanked first responders, good Samaritans and staff at the hospital he was taken to for checking him out and giving him a “clean bill of health.”

After the collapse, Tillis, 57, was conscious and did not receive CPR. Washington, D.C., fire officials say he was breathing when an ambulance took him to George Washington University Hospital, WSOC reported.

Daniel Keylin, Tillis’ communications director, released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Senator Tillis has been released from the hospital and is doing very well. He became dehydrated and overheated during today’s ACLI Capital Challenge and collapsed. Several good Samaritans, including Capitol Police, immediately provided assistance to the Senator, including chest compressions. The Senator was taken to the hospital, and doctors found the episode was caused by overheating. He was released after receiving a clean bill of health. Senator Tillis is incredibly grateful to the good Samaritans who assisted him at the race and the medical professionals at the hospital.”

Tillis was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race when the incident happened.

The senator took office on Jan. 3, 2015, after defeating Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan.