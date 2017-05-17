× SC woman charged with fatally shooting father after eviction from parents’ mansion

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A 31-year-old South Carolina woman is accused of killing her father just days after she was kicked out of her parents’ mansion.

Brittany Smith is charged with the shooting death of 66-year-old Robert Simpson, the Post and Courier reports. She had a 24-hour notice to leave the home and was expected to leave the day of the shooting.

Brittany Simpson initially said an intruder shot her father, but investigators later found her bloody clothes and a gun submerged in a creek behind the mansion. Surveillance video later confirmed she had been wearing the clothes earlier in the day.

In an interview with an officer, Brittany’s sister Brooke Simpson said she didn’t know who would want to hurt her father but noted her sister had been given the eviction notice.

She was unemployed and had been living with her parents without paying rent, the newspaper said.

Brittany is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.