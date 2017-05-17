Police investigating shooting in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Lexington late Tuesday night, according to a press release.

At 10:02 p.m., Lexington police went to the 200 block of Bookington Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that 28-year-old Dustin Archie had been shot.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were seen running from the scene and their whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3302 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.