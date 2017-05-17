Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
HPU president pledges to raise $38 million for children’s museum, event center in High Point

Posted 1:28 pm, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 01:33PM, May 17, 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. —  High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein announced Wednesday plans to build a children’s museum, event center, educational cinema and park in High Point. The project is set to be built near the future stadium.

Dr. Qubein pledged to raise $38 million for the additions, as well as a sports team, by September 15, 2017. The people of High Point would own the park, museum, and stadium.

The project comes several months after High Point University declared it will build a new $100 million basketball arena and conference facility.

Construction is set to begin during the 2018-2019 academic year. With 4,500 available seats, the building will become the new home of HPU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The venue will also host major events, speakers, concerts, entertainment and recreational activities.