HPU president pledges to raise $38 million for children’s museum, event center in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein announced Wednesday plans to build a children’s museum, event center, educational cinema and park in High Point. The project is set to be built near the future stadium.

Dr. Qubein pledged to raise $38 million for the additions, as well as a sports team, by September 15, 2017. The people of High Point would own the park, museum, and stadium.

The project comes several months after High Point University declared it will build a new $100 million basketball arena and conference facility.

Construction is set to begin during the 2018-2019 academic year. With 4,500 available seats, the building will become the new home of HPU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The venue will also host major events, speakers, concerts, entertainment and recreational activities.

BREAKING: Dr. Qubein announces children's museum, event center, & park be built near the future stadium project. @myfox8 — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 17, 2017

Dr. Qubein says he will raise $38 million by Sept. 15th 2017 for these additions & sports team. @myfox8 https://t.co/k7axubfE4l — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 17, 2017

