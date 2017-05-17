× Patrick County woman accused of setting mobile home, vehicle on fire

STUART, Va. — A Patrick County woman is accused of setting a mobile home and vehicle on fire over the weekend, according to the Mount Airy News.

Kelly Shonta Woods, 37, of Claudville, is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling.

On Saturday afternoon, Patrick County deputies came to Pedigo Ridge Road after receiving a disturbance call that involved a male and female, the newspaper reports.

Before deputies arrived, Woods allegedly poured gasoline on a vehicle and on a mobile home occupied by the man. She then lit both the vehicle and mobile home on fire.

The man in the mobile home was not injured. The Ararat Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire before the mobile home sustained major structural damage.

Woods was located at a home about a mile from the scene and taken into custody Saturday night.

Woods is being held in the Patrick County Jail with no bond allowed.