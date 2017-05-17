NC Sen. Thom Tillis says he is doing ‘fine’ after race in DC

WASHINGTON — Thom Tillis released a video Wednesday morning saying he is doing “fine” after he collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C.

In the video, Tillis said he was running and got “overheated.” He said no CPR and no special measures were taken — they just checked him out.

Tillis, 57, was conscious and did not receive CPR. Washington D.C. fire officials say he was breathing when an ambulance took him to George Washington University Hospital, WSOC reports.

A race spokesperson told WTVD that Tillis had a seizure and did not hurt himself.

He was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race when the incident happened.

The senator took office on Jan. 3, 2015, after defeating Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan.

See the video here:

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

Several high-profile politicians confirmed the incident on Twitter:

Thinking of and praying for @SenThomTillis this morning. https://t.co/oS2clDA8ZB — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 17, 2017

Please join me in prayer for my NC colleague, @SenThomTillis. https://t.co/ucYzXR5Hos — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) May 17, 2017

Hope you'll join Heidi and me in lifting up @ThomTillis in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/lA5XcLrSOy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 17, 2017

Please pray for my Senate colleague @ThomTillis https://t.co/fLBMJ11l5m — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @SenThomTillis and I wish him a speedy recovery. — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 17, 2017