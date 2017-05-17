NC Sen. Thom Tillis says he is doing ‘fine’ after race in DC

WASHINGTON — Thom Tillis released a video Wednesday morning saying he is doing “fine” after he collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C.
In the video, Tillis said he was running and got “overheated.” He said no CPR and no special measures were taken — they just checked him out.
Tillis, 57, was conscious and did not receive CPR. Washington D.C. fire officials say he was breathing when an ambulance took him to George Washington University Hospital, WSOC reports.
A race spokesperson told WTVD that Tillis had a seizure and did not hurt himself.
He was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race when the incident happened.
The senator took office on Jan. 3, 2015, after defeating Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan.
See the video here:
