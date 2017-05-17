NC Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in DC

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 9: Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) speaks with an aide after a vote at the U.S. Capitol, May 9, 2016, in Washington, DC. Senate Democrats defeated a procedural vote on an energy bill, which increases funding for the Department of Energy and Army Corps of Engineers. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.
Tillis, 57, was reportedly given CPR before being taken away in an ambulance.
He was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge.
Tillis, from Mecklenburg County, took office on Jan. 3, 2015, after defeating Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan.
Additional details have not been released.
Several high-profile politicians confirmed the incident on Twitter:
