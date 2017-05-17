× NC Sen. Thom Tillis collapses during race in DC

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis collapsed during a race in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Tillis, 57, was reportedly given CPR before being taken away in an ambulance.

He was participating in the ACLI Capital Challenge.

Tillis, from Mecklenburg County, took office on Jan. 3, 2015, after defeating Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan.

Additional details have not been released.

Several high-profile politicians confirmed the incident on Twitter:

Thinking of and praying for @SenThomTillis this morning. https://t.co/oS2clDA8ZB — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 17, 2017

Please join me in prayer for my NC colleague, @SenThomTillis. https://t.co/ucYzXR5Hos — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) May 17, 2017

Hope you'll join Heidi and me in lifting up @ThomTillis in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/lA5XcLrSOy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 17, 2017

Please pray for my Senate colleague @ThomTillis https://t.co/fLBMJ11l5m — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @SenThomTillis and I wish him a speedy recovery. — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 17, 2017

At today's ACLI race, 3 men saved the life of Senator Thom Tillis of NC #bravery @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/gp56mXRvkz — Debra Alfarone (@DebraAlfarone) May 17, 2017