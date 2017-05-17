× Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Officers went to 186 Hanes Mall Circle around 7:40 p.m. in reference to a hit-and-run. Upon arrival, officers learned 52-year-old Christopher Joseph Meade was talking to someone and walking through the hedges that separate the Texas Roadhouse parking lot and Hanes Mall Circle when he stepped out into traffic and was hit by a white SUV. The SUV fled the scene towards Stratford Road.

Meade was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the SUV, which is believed to have damage to the front right side and possible damage along the right side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.