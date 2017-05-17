× Man dies after explosion, fire at Montgomery County wood products plant

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — One of the two workers injured yesterday in an explosion and fire at the Unilin wood products plant has died, according to the Asheboro Courier-Tribune.

The worker, who was not identified, died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Jason Tyson, a communications officer for the N.C. Department of Labor, told the newspaper.

The explosion happened at 3:05 p.m. The two men were treated by Montgomery County EMS before being transported to burn units. One of the men was airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and the other was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The plant makes chip board products. An investigation is underway to determine how the explosion and fire happened.