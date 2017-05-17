× Man charged with murder in Greensboro robbery conspiracy that led to homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man arrested in connection with the robbery and homicide on Utah Place April 20 now faces new charges.

Matthew David Stanford, 22, of High Point, was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday for his involvement in the death of Larry Wayne Pratt. Sanford was already in custody and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On the night of April 20, Pratt, 37, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of his car, which was partially obscured in a wood line in the 3100 block of Utah Place.

Police found Pratt at approximately 8:45 p.m. after witnesses called 911 to report hearing shots fired. Arriving officers, along with EMS, initiated life-saving efforts. Pratt succumbed to the gunshot wounds he received and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Five other people have also been charged in connection with the robbery and homicide.