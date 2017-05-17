× Lexington stepmother accused of beating 5-year-old boy

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington stepmother is accused of beating her 5-year-old stepson so hard it caused scarring on his back, buttocks and legs.

Jamie L. Jones, 27, was charged Tuesday in connection with the abuse, which allegedly took place between November 2016 and February 2017, the Lexington Dispatch reports.

Police say the child was both beaten and malnourished. The spanking resulted in permanent scarring on the child while the malnourishment resulted in a medical condition that required hospitalization.

The charges are as follows:

Two counts of intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury

Negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury

Inflicting a spanking and/or beating that resulted in permanent scarring on the back, buttocks, and legs of the child

Showing reckless disregard for human life by committing a grossly negligent omission

Not providing adequate food and nutrition for the child under her care

An arrest report says Jones is married to the boy’s biological father and acted as one of his primary caregivers.

She was taken to jail on a $250,000 secured bond.