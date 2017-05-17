× ‘I just snapped’: Suspect shoots man 8 times over Hot Pocket

ATLANTA — A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after he shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend following an argument over Hot Pockets.

On June 11, 2016, Nathaniel Mathis asked his sister and her boyfriend, Rodney Benton, to buy pepperoni Hot Pockets while at the store, WXIA reports. When the couple got there, they noticed the Hot Pockets were sold out — so the sister called Mathis and let him know.

When they went to checkout using Mathis’ EBT card, the card wouldn’t work and they were forced to return home with no food.

That’s when the sister called Mathis back and they argued about the card.

“The defendant was home and still upset when he approached the SUV”, a Fulton County District Attorney spokesperson said.

That’s when Mathis walked toward the passenger side of his sister’s SUV and said, “You know what’s going on” and shot Benton eight times.

After leaving the scene and going to a nearby park, Mathis approached a woman and asked her to deliver a message to his sister.

The message said, “I just snapped. I love her and didn’t mean for it to happen this way.”

Officers later found him in a wooded area, shirtless and pointing a gun at his head. After several hours of negotiations, Mathis was shot with a beanbag gun and taken into custody.