High Point Central track star running for more state championships

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The fast lane is the where you'll find High Point Central's Tamara Clark.

She's already captured multiple state championships and this weekend she'd love to finish in style.

"I'm trying to win [state championships] in the 100 and 200 and try to break my records too," Clark said.

She's a star in the 100 and 200 meters but also loves the team aspect of Central's incredible 4x100 team.

In a few months, Clark will take her talents to Tuscaloosa. Back in February she signed a scholarship to run for Alabama. The competition is fierce in the Southeastern Conference.