Greensboro teen fighting genetic disease to graduate on time

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kiara Miles has dealt with Blount's disease her entire life. It's a genetic disease that causes her shin bones to grow the wrong direction, which leads to severe bow-leggedness.

Kiara missed an entire semester of her freshman year at The Middle College at Bennett and had to do a lot of work at home. Now she will be graduating on time and has become the president of a student club.

Kiara is known around campus for her positive attitude even in the face of challenges.

She will sing a solo and give the welcome speech her school's commencement ceremony.