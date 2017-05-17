Summer of Seinfeld kicks off Memorial Day on FOX8!
Sign up now to get FOX8 headlines delivered right to your inbox

Greensboro teen fighting genetic disease to graduate on time

Posted 10:38 pm, May 17, 2017, by

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kiara Miles has dealt with Blount's disease her entire life. It's a genetic disease that causes her shin bones to grow the wrong direction, which leads to severe bow-leggedness.

Kiara missed an entire semester of her freshman year at The Middle College at Bennett and had to do a lot of work at home. Now she will be graduating on time and has become the president of a student club.

Kiara is known around campus for her positive attitude even in the face of challenges.

She will sing a solo and give the welcome speech her school's commencement ceremony.