Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a woman in Davidson County who grows shiitake mushrooms.

Brenda Garner says the weather this spring has been ideal for the crop.

People interested in getting mushrooms or other products from her farm can find her at the Lexington Farmer's Market most Saturdays or at her farm store.

For more information, visit the Sandy Creek Farm website.