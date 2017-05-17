Community Theatre of Greensboro prepares for Madagascar Junior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's an exciting and busy time for the Community Theatre of Greensboro.

The theatre is preparing to present Madagascar Junior.

The nonprofit in downtown Greensboro is embarking on its 68th season. The performances are for the community and by the community -- meaning all performers are local volunteers.

Executive Director Mitchel Sommers says the mission as Guilford County's oldest arts organization is to bring the diverse community together to learn about, experience and celebrate the joys of theatre.

"People forget that many people who are in our shows are extremely talented young people or people who either used to do it professionally, semi- professionally, or have a natural ability. The caliber is very high," he said.

Thanks in part to the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, the Community Theatre of Greensboro is able to thrive all these years later.