7-year-old boy with special needs handcuffed, hospitalized without parental consent

DALLAS -- The family of a 7-year-old Texas boy with special needs is upset after they say he was handcuffed and placed in a mental health facility after an outburst at school -- and all without their consent.

April Obin says her son has ADHD and a mood disorder, KTVT reports. To help him cope, he has trained counselors at school.

On May 9, the 7-year-old had an episode that turned violent and he began to bang his head on the wall. When they realized the boy's counselor wasn't available, they called April for assistance.

"Before she could get to the school, the DISD police department was called," said Amar Dhillon, the family's attorney. "[They] handcuffed the child and took him away."

When he got to the mental health facility, the boy was given emergency medication to help calm him down, CBS News reports. He remained at the facility until Monday.

Now, the attorney is accusing police of using excessive force. Dhillon says they hit the boy with a baton on the legs and used a taser.

The school district declined to comment on the matter.