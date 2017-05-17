3 arrested, 1 still wanted after investigation leads to seizure of drugs, weapons in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people have been arrested and drugs and weapons were seized following a four-month investigation, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

The investigation targeted the head of the Demented Rejects motorcycle gang, the release said.

The Thomasville Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. The investigation began after law enforcement received tips from the community.

On May 10 law enforcement executed search warrants at 615 E. Main St. and 616 Field St. in Thomasville, where drugs, U.S. currency and weapons were seized. Investigators seized 1.57 lbs., of methamphetamine, 2.01 ounces of marijuana, 17.5 grams of synthetic cannabinoid, 34 dosage units of oxycodone, 10 firearms and $24,461 in cash.

Trace William Bostick, 38, of Thomasville, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by manufacture, trafficking in methamphetamine by transport, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, seven counts of possession of firearm by felon, four counts of alter/remove gun serial number and carrying a concealed weapon.

Brandie Starlett Saunders Bostick, 35, of Thomasville, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by manufacture, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of alter/remove gun serial number.

Clifton Scott Peeler, 31, of High Point, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Police are still looking for Adam Nicholas Badgett, 30, Lexington. Badgett has outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on where Badgett is located can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.