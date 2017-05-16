Woman proudly shows off excess skin to celebrate 130-pound weight loss

BASTROP, Texas — A Texas woman struggling with excess skin took to social media in an effort to motivate others.

Through diet, exercise and a Lap-Band procedure, Jordan Kirkham lost more than 130 pounds. Even though the weight is gone, she struggles with excess skin.

So, on a recent trip, Kirkham snapped a picture of she and her husband, which has since gone viral.

The post read, “The excess skin is real, but that’s what you get when you’ve lost 130lbs. Anyways, this post isn’t about my skin, it’s about the fact that my husband can pick me up!”

The excess skin is real, but that's what you get when you've lost 130lbs. Anyways, this post isn't about my skin, it's about the fact that my husband can pick me up! Hot damn. ❤️ EDIT; the kid in the back is NOT drowning, he was mid coming up. He is alive and well. 👍🏻😊 A post shared by J O R D A A N S P A R K|💋☠️ (@jordaan_spark_) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

She says the post was a positive way to encourage others.

“I wanted to share it to inspire and motivate people. I haven’t had anyone pick me up since I was a child,” Kirkman told Global News.

The post has nearly 50,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.