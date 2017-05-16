Slain DNC staffer had contact with WikiLeaks, sources say

WASHINGTON — Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee staffer who was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. in July 2016 may have had contact with WikiLeaks before his death, Fox News reports.

A federal investigator who sifted through the contents of Rich’s personal computer said he made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, who was a director of the nonprofit organization.

Rod Wheeler, a private investigator hired by Rich’s family, says the findings are consistent with his conclusions.

Police say Rich was killed during a botched robbery. Wheeler says a video shows two suspects shoot the former staffer twice in his back and fail to take any valuables from him.

“My investigation shows someone within the D.C. government, Democratic National Committee or Clinton team is blocking the murder investigation from going forward,” Wheeler told the network. “That is unfortunate. Seth Rich’s murder is unsolved as a result of that.”

In total, the federal investigator says 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments sent between DNC leaders from January 2015 through May 2016 were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen.

Washington police have no suspects or leads in Rich’s murder. They have announced a $25,000 reward for information about his killer.