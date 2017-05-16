× Silver Alert issued for missing Lexington woman

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 34-year-old woman missing out of Lexington, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Marsha Castle Murrow was last seen at 110 West Center Street in Lexington.

She is described as a white female, standing at 5’5″ and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

Murrow is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Murrow’s whereabouts is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.