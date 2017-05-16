Plans to make cuts to music, arts programs at Randolph County Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Whether she's at school or in her living room, 16-year old Samantha Ellison is always working on her craft.

“Music is definitely a part of my everyday life,” Ellison said.

Ellison is a junior at Providence Grove High School in Climax where she plays percussion with the marching band.

She's also part of the school's concert band and has played piano for the past seven years.

She plans to pursue music in college and one day work in the music business.

"Something like a producer or possibly writing lyrics for popular artists,” she said.

But last week. Ellison and other students got some disturbing news.

She found out that starting next year, band, chorus and theater arts will all be taught by one teacher instead of two.

Ellison and her mom feel like students will be shortchanged.

“I think it's going to be way too much for one teacher to handle,” she said. “It doesn't matter how experienced they are. It's going to be three subjects in one.”

“I don't want our students to get slighted when this area is so valuable," said her mother Vicki Auman.

Providence Grove isn't the only school to see cuts.

Eastern Randolph High School will lose one its art teachers next year.

The school system says the cuts are caused by low enrollment.

Tim Moody, the spokesperson for Randolph County Schools, sent this statement to FOX8, writing in part:

“Due to low pre-registration numbers for the 2017-2018 school year in band, chorus, and theater, the school could not afford to use two full-time positions to cover those teaching assignments for the 2017-2018 school year, like during the 2016-2017 school year.”

But even so, Ellison and her mom say they're going to fight to try to hold on to their teachers.

"I'm not just going to stand idle and watch this happen," Ellison said.