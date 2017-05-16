× North Carolina high school teacher accused of raping student

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina high school teacher is accused of raping a student, WSOC reports.

Jeb Stuart Bass was arrested Monday night and charged with one count of statutory rape and one count of sexual offense with a student.

Bass is a history teacher and basketball coach at Fred T. Foard High School in Newton.

It is not known if the alleged assault happened on or off campus.

Bass was taken to jail on a $36,000 bond.