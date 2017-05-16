× NC Vietnam veteran wins $750K for new home, truck

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina native and Vietnam veteran David Brantley has never owned a new car — but thanks to a big scratch-off win, that’s about to change.

“In 68 years I’ve had cars, but I’ve never had a new car,” Brantley told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. “Wiley David Brantley is going to get a brand-new Ford pickup truck.”

Brantley bought his lucky ticket on Saturday.

The day started as a “cloudy, miserable,” Saturday, he said. But after a stop for gas and two Jumbo Bucks tickets at the Minute Shoppe on N.C. 39, the weather didn’t matter much at all when he scratched off the first ticket and saw his prize.

His after-tax winnings of $521,016 will make it possible for him to buy a house with a garage for his new truck, and to share with his four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Two top prizes of $750,000 remain to be claimed in the Jumbo Bucks game.