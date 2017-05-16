× Man hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was hit by a car and injured after he stepped into oncoming traffic in Winston-Salem Monday night, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. when the pedestrian, identified as Donald Charles Thompson Jr., was hit by the vehicle in the 400 block of Peters Creek Parkway.

The driver left the scene after the collision but was followed by a witness. Several minutes later, the man returned to the scene.

Thompson suffered a broken arm, head laceration, and abdominal injuries. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

A panhandling sign and alcohol belonging to Thompson was recovered at the scene. Police believe he was properly registered through the City of Winson-Salem.