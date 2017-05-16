× Man dies from injuries after box truck crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a box truck crash in Winston-Salem on Friday morning, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On Friday at 8:50 a.m., officers came to U.S. 52 at the Oak Summit Road bridge.

When officers arrived, they determined that 50-year-old Shan Delano Price, of Winston-Salem, was operating a 2006 Chevrolet box truck east on Oak Summit Road on the bridge over U.S. 52. For unknown reasons, the Chevrolet box truck crossed the center line to the left, crashed through the bridge guardrail and fell onto the shoulder of the northbound lanes of U.S. 52, the release said.

Price, along with passengers 28-year-old Shan Delano Price Jr. and 45-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Joyner, both of Winston-Salem, were taken to area medical facilities for treatment of their injuries.

On Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said they were notified that Joyner had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

This is the 10th traffic fatality for Winston-Salem in 2017, compared to four at this time last year.

Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7832.