Man accused of stabbing homeowner in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused to stabbing another man at a home in western Randolph County.

Christopher Michael Hicks, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies came to a home in the 1700 block of Summey Town Road on Sunday after a report of an assault.

When deputies arrived they found the homeowner, Robert Steve Russell, with multiple stab wounds to the torso and one to the throat area.

Russell was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Hicks was not at the scene when deputies arrived but he was located a short time later less than a mile from the home and taken into custody.

Hicks was placed in the Randolph County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

Russell is in stable but critical condition, the release said.