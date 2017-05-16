Lexington attracting new development to Depot District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Developers are gaining interest in the Lexington Depot District, furthering the city's economic development and growth.

Business and Community Development Director Tammy Absher said in the last six weeks since the city opened the bidding for the property, they have had interest from 11 developers.

A couple of proposals include two apartment complexes with mixed-use spaces and a brewery.

"That project (brewery) is contingent upon receiving some state funding so we're working with the state Department of Commerce on that through the Economic Development Commission," Absher said.

John Clowney, with Bull City Ciderworks, said the depot's structure provided a great space for their second location.

Bull City Ciderworks plans to purchase the neighboring building from its current location and the entire block between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

"Once we acquire that we're going to make some improvements here -- change our the storefronts, put some nice outdoor areas with a fire pit -- really change the curb appeal for the Depot District overall," Clowney said.

Absher said there are several properties still for sale and they are actively taking serious proposals from developers.

The future goal of the Depot District is to provide a destination spot for visitors in the state and Triad. The use of the passenger rail system will allow people from out of town to access the area.

"The engineering is complete, the plans are complete so we'll be circulating those to all the agencies and getting everybody to sign off," Absher said.

The city hopes to have everything in place to apply for funding for the rail by next year.

