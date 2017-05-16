‘I’m a normal dude’: 14-year-old graduates college

FORT WORTH, Texas — 14-year-old Carson Huey-You has a knack for making history.

At 10, he graduated from high school. At 11, Huey-You started attending Texas Christian University. Now, the physics major is the youngest person ever to graduate from the college.

On May 6, more than 2,000 students received their degrees from TCU, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Among the crowd was the teen, who also graduated with minors in Chinese and math.

His favorite part of the whole experience?

“Getting to learn new things about things you never thought about, things that you never knew existed, things that you might not even think about thinking about,” he said.

Huey-You plans to return to TCU in the fall and begin graduate coursework. Accompanying him, Carson’s 11-year-old brother Cannan plans to attend and double major with a major in engineering and another in physics and astronomy.

Degrees and all, the 14-year-old believes he’s simply “a normal dude.”