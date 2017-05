Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The name says a lot -- Little Black Dressing Company.

Most people assume they're a dress company, but they actually make salad dressing.

The dressing is all-natural, gluten-free and has no preservatives.

The company started in 2010 with a family recipe and expanded by doing varieties that were different. They didn't want to be like all the other flavors on the self.

