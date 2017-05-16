Giant rotting sea creature finally identified

SERAM ISLAND, Indonesia — Scientists have identified the rotting remains of a massive sea creature that washed ashore on an island in Indonesia last week.

The nearly 49-foot creature that washed up on Seram Island is believed to be a whale, according to the Jakarta Globe. Resident Asrul Tuanakota discovered the carcass last Tuesday and initially thought the creature was a stranded boat.

Alexander Werth, a whale biologist at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, says the creature is a whale due to its “throat pleats” and upper jaw, CBS News reports. The exact species of whale is not known.

On May 10, Mbs Sangadji posted photos of the creature on Facebook.

The post read, “Giant squid discovered by Asrul Tuanakota on May 10, 2017, at 09:00 IEST. The Giant squid was stranded on the coast of Hulung Village, Iha Kec. Huamual Kab. Seram Bagian Barat, Maluku. This giant squid is 22 m long, 4 m wide and weighs about 35 tons. It is hoped that there will be research by a related institution or university on the cause of death of this giant creature.”

Residents have already asked local authorities to help remove the creature’s remains.