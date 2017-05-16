Fishing tournament raises money to help kids with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- There was a lot more to Tony Montana than most people saw.

“He was a tough guy,” says his son, Richard. “But had a big heart.”

His heart wasn’t his problem though. It was other organs and the cancer they had developed.

“It was in his lungs, liver, lymph nodes,” says Richard. “And dad was a realist and he said, 'You know, at the end of the day, I can go and do all this treatment or I can have six good months with my family,' and that's what he chose to do.”

He also chose to take care of others. A family member was also diagnosed with cancer – long before Tony – and it was then that Tony noted that it was kids with cancer who suffered the most.

That’s when Richard and some friends got an idea and took a trip to Tony’s beloved Chapel Hill.

“They came to clinic one day, many years ago, with this plan,” says Dr. Stuart Gold, of UNC’s Cancer Hospital.

“I thought it was an interesting idea,” said Dr. Gold, who has seen a bunch of fundraisers come his way. “I thought it might raise a few bucks here and there, but they were very determined, great people.”

Their idea was to combine two of Tony’s passions: fishing and beating cancer. Richard had long fished with his father so he set up a tournament.

“When you think of tournaments, it's not who's holding the trophy - who won the fishing tournament - it's who raised the most money,” says Richard.

And not just a little, but what impressed Dr. Gold is the way everyone involved understood not just raising money but the bigger picture.

“They understood how important this was to do research, to train folks for the next generation of treating kids with cancer - they really got it,” says Dr. Gold.

See the impressive amount of money they raised – and the impressive fish they caught – in this edition of the Buckley Report.