Explosion at Montgomery County wood products plant seriously injures 2 workers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — An explosion and fire at the Unilin wood products plant near Mount Gilead seriously injured two workers Tuesday afternoon, according to Robbie Smith, Montgomery County Emergency Services manager

The explosion happened at 3:05 p.m.

The two men were treated by Montgomery County EMS before being transported to burn units. One of the men was airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and the other was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The plant makes chip board products.

Firefighters from Mount Gilead, Troy and Wadeville responded to the fire and at 5:30 p.m. were in the process of mopping up.

There is no estimate on the damage to the plant. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.