Duke University student missing in Massachusetts hometown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Mass. -- Massachusetts police are searching for a missing Duke University student, CBS Boston reports.

Michael Doherty, 20, was last seen in Franklin, Massachusetts, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike logo, black pants and sneakers. He’s white, 5'10" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Doherty, a junior mechanical engineering at Duke University, is home for the summer. His family says he was out with friends Saturday night.

On Sunday, search crews found a T-shirt and sneakers belonging to Doherty. He charged his phone before he left home, but it has not been used since, police say.

Duke University released a statement on the incident: "Our thoughts are with Michael and his family for a quick and positive outcome."