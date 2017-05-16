× Children allegedly served mixed drinks at NC Applebee’s

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Two children were served alcoholic beverages instead of the non-alcoholic substitute at an Applebee’s in North Carolina, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

The incident happened Sunday in Fayetteville when McKenneth Kirkman Sr. took his family out to dinner to celebrate Mother’s Day and his granddaughter’s birthday.

While there, he ordered virgin pina coladas for his 13-year-old son and 3-year-old granddaughter.

“As soon as my son drunk it, he told my husband, he said, ‘Dad, this don’t taste right. This tastes funny. This tastes sour to me’,” Cheryl Kirkman told WNCN.

By the time they noticed the alcohol, the little girl had already drunk about half of the drink.

Officers believe there was a miscommunication between the waitress and the bartender — but there was no malicious intent.

The same Applebee’s location was also cited in 2015 for a mixed drink to a 5-year-old.

Applebee’s released a statement on the incident:

“We take the responsible service of alcohol very seriously, and we’re sorry that this mistake was made. We have addressed this matter with all involved to reinforce appropriate processes. Further, we commit to making any necessary changes to prevent an incident like this from occurring again.”